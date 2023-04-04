Azerbaijan Air Force carries out training flights (VIDEO)
In accordance with the training plan for the current year, Azerbaijan Air Force aircraft continue conducting training flights, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.
The aircraft crews carrying out night flights from the base airfields fulfilled various tasks on area assessment, study of flight routes and other episodes.
Assigned tasks were successfully accomplished during the training flights, held to further increase the combat readiness of the flight crews.