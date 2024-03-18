Azerbaijan Airlines launches flights to another London airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Since March 17, Azerbaijan's national air carrier AZAL has initiated flights from Baku to another London airport, Gatwick, News.Az reports.

The first flight of Azerbaijan Airlines at London Gatwick Airport was greeted with a welcoming ceremony, attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, the Vice President of Aviation Development at Gatwick Airport, Stephanie Wear, media representatives, airline staff, and other officials from both countries.

The airline will operate flights from Baku to London Gatwick Airport three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. With the introduction of this new route, AZAL will now offer 6 weekly flights between Baku and London.

This decision was taken to address the rising demand and is part of the airline's strategy to expand its flight network.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.

