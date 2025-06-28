Azerbaijan Airlines set to resume flights to Tel Aviv

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will resume regular flights on the Baku–Tel Aviv–Baku route starting from June 28.

Flights on this route had been temporarily suspended due to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the subsequent closure of airspace by several countries, News.Az reports, citing the air carrier.

As the situation in the region has stabilized, conditions now allow for the safe restoration of air travel between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Tickets can be purchased on the official website www.azal.az, through the airline's mobile app, as well as at AZAL ticket offices and accredited agencies.

News.Az