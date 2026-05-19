WHO experts meet to explore Ebola Bundibugyo vaccine options amid DR Congo outbreak

According to the WHO, there have been 131 suspected deaths and around 500 cases associated with the outbreak, which has been declared a public health emergency by both the WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Experts say there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments specifically for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has a fatality rate of up to 40 percent. However, the Ervebo vaccine, developed by Merck, which is used against the Ebola Zaire strain, has shown some evidence of protection against Bundibugyo in animal studies.

The discussions are expected to focus on whether existing or experimental vaccine options can be deployed or tested in response to the outbreak. Health officials say decisions will be based on available scientific evidence and urgency on the ground, as efforts continue to contain the spread of the disease in affected regions.