Ukraine remains EU’s number one priority amid ongoing war, EU military chief says

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The European Union’s top military official, General Seán Clancy, has said that Ukraine remains the EU’s “number one priority” as the ongoing war continues to reshape Europe’s defence strategy.

His remarks came as EU defence chiefs gathered in Brussels this week to mark 25 years since the creation of the EU Military Committee, originally formed in response to the Balkan conflicts of the 1990s, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The anniversary meeting has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and rising instability in the Middle East, with discussions focusing on security readiness and continued support for Kyiv.

Speaking to Euronews, Clancy described the moment as “a time for reflection more than celebration,” noting the rapid evolution of European security policy in recent years. He said Ukraine’s resilience has transformed it into what he called a “fortress nation,” adding that its security is now integral to the future security of Europe.

Clancy rejected the idea that the EU should become a military powerhouse comparable to NATO, but stressed the bloc’s importance through its economic strength, coordination efforts and overseas missions. He also highlighted the EU Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine, which has trained more than 93,000 Ukrainian soldiers, and said all 27 member states remain committed to continuing support for Ukraine’s armed forces.

News.Az