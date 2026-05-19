Russia China ties reach unprecedented level ahead of Xi talks Putin says

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Russian President Vladimir Putin has said relations between Russia and China have reached an “unprecedented level” ahead of his visit to Beijing for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said the growing partnership reflects close coordination between the two countries on key international and domestic priorities, including support for sovereignty and state unity.

Putin said regular high-level visits and talks are an important part of developing bilateral relations and unlocking what he described as their “truly limitless potential,” stressing that upcoming discussions in Beijing will focus on further deepening cooperation across multiple areas, News.Az reports, citing Tass.

He said Russia highly values China’s history and culture and is interested in strengthening people-to-people ties, noting that both sides are expanding cooperation in politics, the economy, defence and humanitarian exchanges. He added that mutual understanding and trust allow Moscow and Beijing to set ambitious goals and implement major initiatives together.

Putin also pointed to growing economic ties, saying trade turnover between the two countries has surpassed $200 billion and continues to grow. He noted that mutual settlements between Russia and China are now conducted almost entirely in national currencies, the ruble and the yuan, reflecting closer financial integration.

He welcomed the introduction of a mutual visa-free regime, saying it will boost tourism, business travel and personal contacts between citizens of both countries.

News.Az