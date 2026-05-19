Sweden to buy French frigates in $4 billion deal to boost baltic defence

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the new vessels will significantly increase Sweden’s air defence capacity as it adapts to growing regional security challenges, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The purchase comes as Sweden accelerates military spending following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its accession to NATO, with officials describing the frigates as a key step in reinforcing naval power in the region.

Kristersson said the Baltic Sea has become increasingly contested in the modern era and stressed that the investment will help make the region safer. He said the acquisition represents Sweden’s largest military investment since the 1980s and will triple its air defence capabilities once the ships are operational.

The frigates, based on the French Defence and Intervention (FDI) model, are expected to begin delivery in 2030 and will be the largest surface warships in the Swedish navy. The total cost is estimated at about 40 billion Swedish crowns, with each vessel priced at roughly 10 billion depending on systems installed.

Sweden’s government said the ships will incorporate domestically developed weapons systems where possible, including technology from defence company Saab, as the country continues to expand its fleet alongside existing corvettes and submarines. The deal also reflects Sweden’s broader commitment to reaching NATO defence spending targets ahead of schedule.