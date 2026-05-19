Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures drop on inflation concerns

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US stock futures declined on Tuesday as Wall Street continued to grapple with inflation concerns while also awaiting Nvidia’s (NVDA) upcoming earnings report.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM=F) slipped 0.2%, while S&P 500 (ES=F) futures fell 0.3%, News.Az reports, citing Yahoo Finance.

Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) futures dropped 0.6%, reflecting stronger pressure on tech stocks.

Markets ended mixed on Monday as rising oil prices and higher bond yields fueled worries that inflation could reach a level where the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates again.

Attention is now focused on Nvidia’s earnings, due Wednesday. Investors have high expectations for the world’s most valuable company, which has also become a key indicator for the artificial intelligence trade that has been supporting markets amid inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.

Meanwhile, uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran situation continues. President Donald Trump said on Monday that “serious negotiations” are underway and that, at the request of Gulf allies, he had postponed a planned military action against Iran that was scheduled for Tuesday.

News.Az