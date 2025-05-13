Azerbaijan Airlines to expand fleet with over 30 new-generation aircraft by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plans to expand its fleet with over 30 new-generation aircraft by 2030, the president of the national air carrier, Samir Rzayev, said on Tuesday.

He made the announcement at the International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Aviation Energy Forum 2025 in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

He noted that aviation traffic in Azerbaijani airspace has increased by more than 80% since 2022, and the number of transit flights has doubled, reaffirming the country's importance on global aviation route.

According to Rzayev, last year AZAL operated flights to 63 destinations, which is almost twice as many as in 2022, compared to 27 destinations.

"There was also a two-fold increase in the number of passengers over the same period. Agreements have been signed with Boeing, Airbus, AerCap and CDB Aviation on the purchase and leasing of new aircraft, and by 2030, more than 30 new generation aircraft will join our fleet," he added.

Rzayev noted that in 2024, AZAL achieved the "Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS" award at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2024.

"These and other awards are testament to our continued excellence in safety, service and passenger satisfaction. Our hub, Heydar Aliyev International Airport, has expanded its network from 67 to 81 by 2024, serving 7.5 million passengers, and has been named the Best Airport in Central Asia and the CIS for the eighth time and the Best Airport Staff in Central Asia and the CIS for the third time in a row. The airport has also achieved Level 2 certification under the Airport Carbon Accreditation program," the AZAL president said.

News.Az