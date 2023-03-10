Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss prospects for educational cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has met with Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Azerbaijan Abdelouahab Osmane, News.Az reports.

Ambassador Abdelouahab Osmane expressed his gratitude for the opportunity provided to three Algerian citizens to study in Azerbaijan under the educational grant programme established by the government of Azerbaijan for the citizens of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

During the meeting, the pair discussed prospects for the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria in the field of education.

News.Az