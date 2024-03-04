Azerbaijan, Algeria hail development of cooperation within GECF, OPEC

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Minister of Energy and Mines of Algeria Mohamed Arkab on the sidelines of the 7th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in the city of Algiers, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the constructive development of cooperation within the framework of GECF and OPEC+, as well as bilateral relations.

They also reviewed the current state of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Algeria, both of which are oil and gas exporting countries.

The sides agreed to expedite the establishment of a Joint Working Group in line with the Memorandum of Understanding on oil and gas cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and Algeria in 2022.

Discussions also encompassed the expansion of cooperation between SOCAR and Sonatrach companies, along with the establishment of the Intergovernmental Commission.

Following the meeting, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov invited his Algerian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan.

News.Az