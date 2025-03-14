Azerbaijan and Bulgaria discuss enhancing strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev and his delegation to discuss various aspects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

The initial one-on-one meeting was followed by an expanded discussion with delegates from both sides, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The expanded meeting covered a wide range of topics, including economic, trade, energy security, green energy, humanitarian, and cultural cooperation, as well as regional and international security concerns.

Both parties emphasized the importance of political dialogue in strengthening their strategic partnership.

Discussions highlighted opportunities for cooperation in the economic and trade sectors, particularly through the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the two countries. They also underlined the importance of joint energy initiatives in ensuring Europe’s energy security, with significant prospects for expanding collaboration in green energy projects.

Minister Bayramov also briefed the Bulgarian delegation on the current situation in the region during the post-conflict period, including large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, ongoing measures to address the mine threat, and progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

He reiterated that the cessation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s Constitution and the official dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group and related structures are crucial to achieving a peace agreement.

The meeting concluded with further exchanges on matters of mutual interest.

