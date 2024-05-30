Azerbaijan and Cameroon explore sports cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Minister Mariana Vasileva has held talks with Odette Assembe Engoulou, President of the Cameroon National Badminton Federation and Vice-President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee.During the meeting, Mariana Vasileva informed Odette Assembe Engoulou about Azerbaijan’s achievements and recent developments in sports.Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department at the Ministry, and Ramil Hajiyev, General Secretary of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, also took part in the meeting.

News.Az