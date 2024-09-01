News.az
News
Cameroon
8 killed in communal clashes in Cameroon's restive Anglophone region
13 Dec 2025-21:02
Cameroon's 92-year-old President sworn in again amid opposition protests
06 Nov 2025-19:14
World’s oldest president Paul Biya sworn in for eighth term in Cameroon
06 Nov 2025-17:46
Paul Biya re-elected as Cameroon’s president for eighth term
27 Oct 2025-15:53
Boko Haram militants kidnap 5 children in Cameroon
28 Aug 2025-17:47
Nigerian military says air strikes kill more than 30 jihadists
24 Aug 2025-13:53
Niger army claims elimination of Boko Haram leader
22 Aug 2025-11:07
Macron admits France’s guilt over Cameroon. But what’s next?
15 Aug 2025-09:30
2 dead, over 100 hospitalized after food poisoning in Cameroon
25 Jun 2025-22:55
UAE donates mpox vaccines to 5 African countries
03 Sep 2024-09:20
