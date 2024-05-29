Azerbaijan and Iran come to terms on use of Araz river resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 53rd Joint Commission of Azerbaijan and Iran on the use of Araz river water and energy resources has met in Tabriz, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency has said.

Representatives from the agency, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, and relevant departments of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic participated in the meeting, led by Zakir Guliyev, co-chairman of the Azerbaijani-Iranian joint commission from the Azerbaijani side and representative of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan.A number of matters were discussed during the meeting, as indicated by the State Agency. These included the signing of the protocol, the determination of water distribution between the two countries, the preparation of pertinent distribution tables for the mutual utilization of water and energy resources on the Araz river, and the establishment of the operational mode of the Araz reservoir.

News.Az