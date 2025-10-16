Azerbaijan and Israel explore deeper healthcare cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev and Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz have discussed the current state and development prospects of cooperation in the healthcare sector between the two countries.

At their meeting in Baku, the sides emphasized the importance of implementing joint projects in medical science, applying advanced technologies, training healthcare professionals, and digitizing the healthcare system, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Musayev reiterated Azerbaijan’s interest in advanced Israeli healthcare practices, highlighting the importance of expanding exchanges in this field. The minister noted broad opportunities for developing direct ties between leading medical centers and research institutes of the two countries.

Highlighting the successfully developing friendship and partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan, the ambassador described healthcare cooperation as a key component of bilateral ties.

The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az