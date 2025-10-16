President Aliyev expresses optimism over expanding Azerbaijan–Netherlands ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has highlighted the positive prospects for relations between his country and the Netherlands, expressing hope that the number of Dutch companies operating in various sectors in Azerbaijan will increase in the future.

While receiving the credentials of the new Dutch Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Marianne de Jong, on Thursday, the head of state recalled his recent meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in Copenhagen, noting that they discussed various aspects of the partnership between the two countries and agreed to enhance cooperation in multiple areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Ambassador de Jong thanked President Aliyev for the warm reception and conveyed the greetings of King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands to the head of state.

She said the Netherlands intends to establish close cooperation with Azerbaijan in the political and economic spheres, expressing confidence that this partnership will be mutually beneficial.

