Azerbaijan and Italy discuss prospects for energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with Chairman of the European Policy Committee of the Italian Senate Giulio Terzi di Sant'Agata, President of the Italian Interparliamentary Friendship bilateral Group Marco Scurria and its member Ettore Rosato, the Energy Ministry's press service told News.Az.

They discussed the development of strategic partnership thanks to the efforts of the leaders of both countries and the expansion of energy cooperation. They also hailed the role of inter-parliamentary relations in the development of bilateral ties. There was emphasized that Italy is not only a major trade partner of Azerbaijan and the country importing oil and gas but also a partner that plays an important role in Azerbaijan-European Union relations.

The meeting also focused on Azerbaijan's contribution to energy security through the Southern Gas Corridor and TAP, as well as the expansion of the project and electricity cooperation.

News.Az