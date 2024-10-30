Azerbaijan and Morocco sign agreement on military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a working trip to Morocco at the invitation of Abdellatif Loudiyi, Morocco’s Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the Administration of National Defense, News.Az reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit, Colonel General Z. Hasanov met with his Moroccan colleague.At the end of the meeting, on behalf of the Government of Azerbaijan, the Minister of Defense signed the "Agreement on military cooperation in the field of defense between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Kingdom of Morocco" with his Moroccan counterpart.

News.Az