Azerbaijan, and NATO discuss future perspectives of their co-op
The head of Azerbaijan's NATO Delegation, Jafar Huseynzada, met with NATO Secretary General’s Assistant for Political Affairs and Security Policy, Boris Ruge, Jafar Huseynzade shared this information on his "X" account, News.az reports.
It was noted that the fruitful discussions on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership within the framework of the Partnership for Peace program have been held at the meeting.
Additionally, an exchange of views on the future prospects of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation for 2025 have been conducted.
