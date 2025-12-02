+ ↺ − 16 px

A recent appeal signed by former U.S. State Department official Josh Paul, the Armenian National Committee of America and several Palestinian organisations has drawn attention for its unexpected focus. Instead of addressing the urgent need for peace in Gaza, the appeal attacks Azerbaijan’s potential participation in the proposed 20,000-strong International Stabilization Force (ISF). The criticisms rely heavily on long-standing Armenian grievances that have no direct relevance to Gaza or the Middle East.

Azerbaijan, like any sovereign nation, can purchase military equipment from any partner, including Israel. Armenia, for example, has long relied almost entirely on Russia for its weaponry, despite Russia’s international isolation. Claims that Azerbaijan committed crimes against Armenians in Karabakh have not been supported by reports from the UN or major human rights organisations. Prisoners of war have been exchanged by both Baku and Yerevan, while the appeal ignores the ethnic cleansing and cultural destruction carried out in Azerbaijani territories under Armenian occupation from 1988 to 2020, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Armenia’s frustration is tied to several factors: Israel’s refusal to recognise 1915 as genocide, the collapse of Armenian territorial ambitions after losing Karabakh in the 2020 war, and Azerbaijan’s growing influence within the Turkic world and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The broader context is the new 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, negotiated by Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. The plan was signed on October 10, followed by a Gaza Peace Summit hosted by Egypt and supported by 30 nations. The proposed ISF would resemble previous multinational missions such as the Multinational Force and Observers in Sinai and UNIFIL in Lebanon. It would deploy only after Israeli forces withdraw and would operate with a UN Security Council mandate.

The mission would focus on stabilisation, security, the elimination of Hamas tunnels and weapons facilities, and the rebuilding of Gaza’s police and civil infrastructure. Trump has taken a firm stance, declaring that Hamas “will disarm, or we will disarm them.” Once demilitarisation is complete, power would shift to a Temporary International Transitional Authority, informally called the “Board of Peace,” led by Trump alongside Palestinian and international technocrats.

Türkiye is expected to play a major role thanks to its regional influence, its actions in Syria and its large, capable military. Trump supports Türkiye’s involvement despite Israeli objections, which falsely accuse Ankara of backing Hamas. Evidence shows that Iran, not Türkiye, has historically provided training, funding and weapons to Hamas.

Azerbaijan has expressed readiness to join the ISF after a ceasefire is fully in place, while making clear it does not intend to take part in direct disarmament operations against Hamas. Baku favours working through the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League, aligning its participation with broader Islamic coordination. Other Muslim-majority states, including Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt and potentially Malaysia, have also signalled willingness to join. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE prefer to support the mission through financing and training rather than troop deployment. Canada and Australia have shown interest from the Western side.

The scale of destruction in Gaza is immense. Two-thirds of residential buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Nearly ninety percent of water and sanitation systems are unusable. Roads are heavily damaged, schools have suffered widespread destruction and the healthcare system is near collapse. The ISF would be responsible for distributing humanitarian aid, recovering casualties and supporting the enormous task of reconstruction.

If the peace plan is implemented successfully, and if the ISF manages to stabilise Gaza while removing Hamas from governmental structures, this could open a genuine path toward Palestinian statehood for the first time in decades. With Iran weakened militarily and with unusually active diplomatic engagement, there is cautious optimism.

In this framework, the participation of secular Muslim states—Egypt, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Indonesia—is crucial. Their involvement could ensure security, create safe conditions for Palestinians and help build a more stable environment for Israel and Gaza’s neighbours.

News.Az