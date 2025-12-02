Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold high-level military talks

The delegations were led by Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev and Lieutenant General Ali Osman Yurdagül, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Aliyev welcomed the Turkish delegation and noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations, built on brotherhood and friendship, continue to develop steadily.

Yurdagül thanked Azerbaijan for the warm reception and emphasized that such meetings significantly contribute to the exchange of experience between the two armies.

The meeting concluded with the opening ceremony of the High-Level Military Dialogue, followed by sessions between sub-working groups.