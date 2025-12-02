Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Türkiye hold high-level military talks

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and Turkish General Staff officials held the 16th Azerbaijani-Turkish High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting in Baku to discuss the current state of cooperation in military, military-technical, and other fields, as well as prospects for future collaboration and mutual interests.

The delegations were led by Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev and Lieutenant General Ali Osman Yurdagül, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

Aliyev welcomed the Turkish delegation and noted that Azerbaijani-Turkish military relations, built on brotherhood and friendship, continue to develop steadily.

Yurdagül thanked Azerbaijan for the warm reception and emphasized that such meetings significantly contribute to the exchange of experience between the two armies.

The meeting concluded with the opening ceremony of the High-Level Military Dialogue, followed by sessions between sub-working groups.


