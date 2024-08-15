Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia hold meeting of military specialists

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Major General Musfer bin Hassan bin Musfer Al-Essa, Director of the General Administration for Morale Affairs and Values Promotion of the Saudi Armed Forces, visited Azerbaijan.

Colonel Elshad Abilov, Chief of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel of the Ministry of Defense, met with the delegation at the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Educational Center, said the Ministry of Defense.The delegation received lectures on “The Role of National, Moral, Ethical, and Patriotic Values in Enhancing the Moral and Psychological Spirit of Military Personnel”.They were also briefed on efforts to organize ideological work and train military psychologists.The meeting addressed the expansion of cooperation in military education between the two countries and discussed several issues of mutual interest.

