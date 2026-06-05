5 Azerbaijani citizens dead in drone attack on cargo ships in Sea of Azov - MFA

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Two foreign cargo ships carrying a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens on board were subjected to drone attacks during the night, said Aykhan Hajizada, Head of the Press Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affair

He stated that the vessels in question do not belong to the Azerbaijani state, News.Az reports, citing APA.

"According to relevant information received from the Russian side, a total of five Azerbaijani citizens were killed, and three others were injured as a result of the attack. The injured have been hospitalized in the city hospital of Yeysk.

Currently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating with relevant state agencies, diplomatic missions of our country, as well as authorized bodies of relevant countries on this issue. Several employees of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Russia have departed for the scene. Issues related to the condition of the citizens, their return to the country, and the provision of necessary consular support are being closely monitored.

We extend our deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and wish the injured a speedy recovery," a Foreign Ministry official noted.

Note that during the night of June 5, the cargo ships Natra and Zircon came under attack by unmanned aerial vehicles in the Taganrog Bay of the Sea of Azov.

News.Az