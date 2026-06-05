UN climate chief demands nations meet the $1.3 trillion COP29 goal

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UN climate chief Simon Stiell has issued a powerful call to action, insisting that the massive new climate finance target established during Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency must be fully realized to protect global economies and lives.

"I highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s continued leadership in implementing the new climate finance target agreed during its COP29 Presidency, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Simon Stiell, said in a video message sent to an international event dedicated to World Environment Day (WED) hosted by Azerbaijan," News.Az reports, citing APA.

He stated that climate action is the key theme for the entire world on this year’s World Environment Day.

Simon Stiell noted that climate action is essential for economic stability, national security, and the well-being of people around the world.

“We must build on this momentum and accelerate our actions, strengthen communities, and protect lives by moving at the pace that science demands,” he said.

He stressed that the targets related to the implementation of the new climate finance goal agreed during Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency must be achieved.

“I highly appreciate Azerbaijan’s continued leadership in this direction. International cooperation in this field is vital. Countries must work together to turn commitments into real projects. At the same time, this means turning into reality the roadmap towards $1.3 trillion aimed at providing developing countries with the financing they need for the transition to clean energy and climate resilience,” he added.

News.Az