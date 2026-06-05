Brazil's COP30 president drops major hint on Baku climate goals

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The upcoming climate discussions in Baku are set to play a pivotal role in shaping global environmental policy, according to COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago.

In a video message broadcasted during an international World Environment Day event hosted by Azerbaijan, Correa do Lago emphasized that the collaboration between COP29 and COP30 is essential for turning ambitious climate targets into tangible actions, News.Az reports, citing APA.

"COP30 is a critical step to ensure we move into the implementation phase of our goals," Correa do Lago stated. He expressed strong confidence that the decisions and diplomatic progress currently unfolding in Baku will heavily influence Brazil’s upcoming presidency as the global community prepares for the next major milestone in Antalya this November.

The COP30 president closed his address by thanking the international delegates gathered in Azerbaijan for focusing on actionable solutions, urging continued unity in the ongoing global fight against climate change.

News.Az