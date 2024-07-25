Azerbaijan and Serbia are more than just strategic partners, says minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I believe that Azerbaijan and Serbia can cooperate in many areas," said Nikola Selaković, Minister of Culture of Serbia, co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission from the Serbian side, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend the 8th session of the Commission, at a briefing.

Noting that the organization of direct flights is also an important issue, the Serbian minister added that the development of business opportunities is highly crucial.“The Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan aims to showcase our shared ideas and concepts. Azerbaijan and Serbia are more than just strategic partners,” the minister underlined.Selaković pointed out the significant role of the two countries’ presidents in strengthening bilateral ties between the countries.

News.Az