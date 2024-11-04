Azerbaijan and Slovakia explore opportunities for military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, currently on an official visit to Slovakia at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Robert Kaliňák, visited the Slavin War Memorial, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

He honored the memory of the fallen by laying a wreath at the monument.Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov met with his Slovak counterpart in Bratislava.At the official welcoming ceremony prior to the meeting, the Defense Ministers passed along the guard of honor. The national anthems of both countries were performed, accompanied by a distinguished military orchestra.The meeting included a detailed exchange of views on the current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia and the importance of mutual visits.The sides also discussed the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation.

