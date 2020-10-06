Azerbaijan announces total number of civilians killed in Armenia’s recent attacks
A total of 25 Azerbaijani civilians were killed and 127 wounded as a result of recent military attacks by the Armenian armed forces, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan informed on Tuesday.
The Armenian attacks also damaged 56 civil objects and 313 residential buildings, the Prosecutor General's Office said.