Fire damages school in Azerbaijan, probe launched

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A fire broke out at a school in Shamkir, damaging part of the building but leaving no one injured, local authorities said.

The incident occurred at a two-story school named after Nariman Narimanov, with a total area of around 900 square meters. The blaze reportedly started inside the school building, prompting an immediate emergency response, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Firefighters from the State Fire Protection Service quickly arrived at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control in a short time, preventing it from spreading further.

According to initial reports, the fire caused damage in the school’s computer room, where approximately seven out of nearly 30 computers were destroyed.

Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported during the incident. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire.

News.Az