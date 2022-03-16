Azerbaijan approves agreement signed with UN

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an Order on approving the Agreement between United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Government of Azerbaijan for a Funds-in-Trust Project on an "Azerbaijan Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy", News.az reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan shall ensure the implementation of the provisions of the agreement.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall notify the UNESCO of the completion of the internal procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement.





News.Az