Azerbaijan approves Gubadli city master plan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has officially endorsed the master plan for Gubadli, setting out a long-term framework for the city’s reconstruction and development up to 2040.

The decision, signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, represents a major milestone in the post-conflict recovery and revitalization of territories liberated after the Second Karabakh War, News.Az reports.

The Azerbaijani army put an end to the occupation of Gubadli city on October 25, 2020, with a counter-offensive that began on September 27, 2020.

During the Second Karabakh War, the crushing blow to the enemy forces in the Jabrayil district, located in the east of the district, and the successful operations conducted in a short time in the Zangilan district, located in the south, made it possible for the units of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces to enter the administrative boundaries of Gubadli district.

