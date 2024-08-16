Azerbaijan approves the final text of the host country agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final text of the Host Country Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Secretariat has been completely finalized, said Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Administration.

He made the announcement at the sixth meeting of the Organizing Committee in connection with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), held on August 16.Samir Nuriyev noted that full inclusiveness has been ensured in connection with invitations to the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change to the upcoming Leaders' Summit on November 12–13.

