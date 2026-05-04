President Aliyev shares video of his speech at 8th EPC Summit - VIDEO

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A video featuring the speech of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, delivered via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit, has been posted on his official social media account, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Prezident İlham Əliyevin “Avropa Siyasi Birliyi”nin 8-ci Zirvə toplantısında videobağlantı formatında çıxışıhttps://t.co/Mu77ps1y7s pic.twitter.com/WFMEHmkIHz — İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) May 4, 2026

News.Az