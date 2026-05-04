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President Aliyev shares video of his speech at 8th EPC Summit - VIDEO

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President Aliyev shares video of his speech at 8th EPC Summit - VIDEO
Photo: Azertac

A video featuring the speech of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, delivered via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit, has been posted on his official social media account, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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