Azerbaijan army officer graduates from prestigious NATO course in Rome
Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry
Lieutenant Colonel Farman Mammadov of the Azerbaijan Army has successfully completed the 34th edition of the NATO Regional Cooperation Course (NRCC-34), held at the NATO Defense College (NDC) in Rome, Italy, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.
The 10-week program included in-depth classes, seminars, and practical sessions on strategic thinking, regional security, and international cooperation.
At the graduation ceremony, held at the NDC, Lieutenant Colonel Mammadov and fellow graduates were presented with diplomas by NDC leadership.
News.Az