Fatal shooting in Baku, one killed

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A firearms incident occurred this evening in Baku.

The incident took place in the Zira settlement of the Khazar district and is allegedly due to a conflict.

1959-born Javanshir Muradov opened fire with a hunting rifle during a dispute, attempting to kill 1981-born Mammadhuseyn Amirov, a local resident, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, News.Az reports, citing local media.

During the incident, the latter's father, 1956-born Vagif Amirov, was killed as a result of the gunfire.

J. Muradov was detained by the police, and the hunting rifle, the crime weapon, was seized from him.

The incident occurred due to personal relations.

An investigation is underway.

News.Az