Azerbaijan Technical University hits major milestone in global rankings

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Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU) has reached a significant milestone in international rankings, securing a position in the 701–750 range for Computer Science and Information Systems in the "QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026."

With this result, AzTU has entered the QS Subject Ranking for the first time, News.Az reports, citing the University's website.

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Notably, this achievement has been attained in Computer Science and Information Systems one of the most competitive fields globally which further underscores the significance of this accomplishment.

This success is considered a logical outcome of the systematic research activities carried out at AzTU in the fields of information technology and computer science, the modernization of the teaching process, and the expansion of international cooperation.

As is well known, QS subject rankings are based on key indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, and the h-index. AzTU’s inclusion in this ranking confirms the growing recognition of the university in the global academic and educational landscape and highlights its increasing competitiveness.

At AzTU, targeted measures continue to be implemented in priority areas including artificial intelligence, software engineering, information security, and big data analytics to strengthen human capital development, expand research activities, and enhance international partnerships.

This achievement demonstrates that the university’s strategic development course has been effectively defined and reflects the steady strengthening of AzTU’s position in the international academic community.

News.Az