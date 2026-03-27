Fatal crash near Baku leaves one dead

Fatal crash near Baku leaves one dead

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A passenger vehicle traveling to Baku has been involved in a fatal accident in Azerbaijan’s Masalli district, leaving one person dead and two others injured.

According to local reports, a Mercedes carrying passengers from Astara to Baku crashed into a roadside obstacle on the Alat–Astara highway while passing through Masalli, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The driver, identified as 1991-born Rahim Huseynov, died at the scene as a result of the impact.

Two passengers sustained injuries in the accident and received medical assistance.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

News.Az