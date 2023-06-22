Azerbaijan arrests citizens accused of links with terrorist groups (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service has arrested several citizens on charges of being members of terrorist groups outside the country.

As a result of the investigations conducted by the State Security Service, the Azerbaijani citizens specially trained in camps, who have illegally entered into the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic as a group in order to participate in armed conflicts, carrying out terrorist acts outside the country, conducted on the grounds of religious hatred, religious radicalism and religious fanaticism, were identified and put on the international wanted list, the Service said in a statement, News.Az reports.

During the investigation, the hiding places of the 13 Azerbaijani citizens that had committed the above-mentioned criminal actions - Shamil Abdullayev Tohud, Murad Agamatov Alibala, Murad Guliyev Firudin, Farhad Rustamov Isa, Sultan Sultanov Idris, Najmeddin Huseynov Nazir, Hikmet Mahmudov Sahib, Mais Aliyev Telman, Ismail Ismailov Aydin, Shahriyar Babayev Rahim, Haji Muradov Arif, Alovsar Bakhyshov Alisafa and Intigam Asadov Shirin - were determined.

Within the framework of the mutual legal assistance procedure on international search, they were detained and brought to Azerbaijan.

The mentioned persons have been brought to criminal responsibility as accused under Article 283-1.3 (setting up permanent groups with the purpose of participation in armed conflicts outside the Republic of Azerbaijan, participation in these groups, drills or armed conflicts) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

The court appointed a preventive measure in the form of custodial placement.

At present, comprehensive investigative and operational measures are being carried out.

News.Az

