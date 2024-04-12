Landmine explosion injures two in Azerbaijan's Agdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 12, 2024, a landmine exploded in the village of Aliaghali in the Aghdam district, it was mentioned in a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), News.Az reports.

Bagirov Mirfattah Bagir oglu, born in 1965, and Teymurov Khagani Allahverdioglu, born in 1973, fell victim to a landmine explosion while walking in an area not cleaned of landmines.

Both of them received leg injuries.

An investigation is being conducted at the Aghdam district prosecutor's office.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and ANAMA once again urge citizens to adhere to safety rules, pay attention to signs indicating mine danger, and avoid entering areas they are not familiar with.

