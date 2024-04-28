Explosion in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan kills two

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, as a result of an explosion of ammunition fired by the Armenian Armed Forces into the territory of the village of Garaagaj, Sadarak district, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in the past, Rzayev Vilayat (born 1951) and Aliyev Adem (born 1970) were killed, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) says, News.Az reports.

Employees of the prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, ordered appropriate examinations and performed other necessary procedural actions.

An investigation into the fact is underway at the Sadarak district prosecutor's office.

News.Az