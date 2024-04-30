Azerbaijan marks 15 years since deadly terror attack on State Oil Academy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifteen years have passed since the deadly terrorist attack committed on the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy.

The mass murder occurred on April 30, 2009, in the second building of the Academy, located at 227 Dilara Aliyeva Street, Baku city.

An armed assailant first killed a security guard and janitor as he entered the building before opening fire on students and lecturers. Then, while climbing from the first floor to the sixth, he shot people indiscriminately, mainly in the head along the way. He then fatally shot himself when he saw the police approaching.

Twelve people, including students and staff members of the institution, were killed and 13 others were wounded in this terrorist attack.

A joint statement by the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry and Prosecutor General's Office identified the perpetrator as 28-year-old Farda Gadirov, a Georgian citizen of Azerbaijani descent. The bodies established an operational investigative group and prosecuted most of the people who contacted Gadirov.

The criminal case launched against Farda Gadirov was dropped because of his suicide.

The investigators identified Mardun Gumashian, a Georgian citizen of Armenian descent as the mastermind of the shooting.

According to the materials of the criminal case, Gumashian Mardun Grigorievich was born in the Marneuli region of Georgia in 1951. He has been declared wanted through Interpol. According to the version of the prosecution, Gumashyan had founded a criminal group that embraced Farda Gadirov, Javidan Amirov, Nadir Aliyev, and Najaf Suleymanov.

On August 10, 2010, the Court of Grave Crimes sentenced Nadir Aliyev, Javidan Amirov, and Najaf Suleymanov to life imprisonment and Ariz Gabulov to 11 years in prison.

Upon the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated September 3, 2015, the Azerbaijan State Oil Academy was renamed the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University.

News.Az