Mine explodes in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, one person injured

Mine explodes in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam, one person injured

On April 27, a mine has exploded in the village of Mirzali, Aghdam district of Azerbaijan, liberated from Armenian occupation, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) says, News.az reports.

It is reported that Vidadi Huseynov, born in 1994, got lost while driving a grader and hit an anti-tank mine in an uncleared area.

As a result of the incident, Vidadi Huseynov received injuries to his right hand. The injured was evacuated to a local hospital. As a result of the mine explosion, the equipment was damaged.

The Aghdam district prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation.



