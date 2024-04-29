Azerbaijani border guard injured in landmine blast

+ ↺ − 16 px

A serviceman of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service was injured in a landmine blast in Gushchu Ayrim village in the country’s Gazakh district, the Prosecutor General’s Office said on Monday, News.Az reports.

According to the information, the Shamkir Military Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the injury of Vusal Ismayilov, a serviceman of the State Border Serviceman, as a result of a landmine explosion.

The incident occurred on April 29 in the territory of the Gazakh district’s Gushchu Ayrim village, which was not cleared of landmines and through which the line of contact with Armenia used to pass.

News.Az