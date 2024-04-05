Azerbaijan, Asian Development Bank mull priority directions of green energy agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with Eugene Zhukov, the Director General of Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to discuss potential cooperation opportunities, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the parties also explored the priority directions of the green energy agenda.

“We discussed with Eugene Zhukov, the Director General of Central and West Asia Department of the Asian Development Bank, the potential cooperation opportunities expanding partnerships in the field of energy, especially the priority directions of the green energy agenda,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.

“We reviewed support proposals for action within COP29, ADB`s carbon market development and climate change adaptation, as well as for reforms and projects,” he added.

