Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with Latvia - FM says

"Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with Latvia and cooperation between the two countries at the bilateral and multilateral levels continues successfully," said Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jehun Bayramov at the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.az.

Referring to the intensity of contact between the two countries at various levels, the Minister stressed the importance of continuing mutual visits.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan attaches importance to relations with the European Union and expressed hope that negotiations on a new agreement between the parties will be completed soon.

News.Az