Azerbaijan bans some goods imported from Russia

The Food Safety Agency (AQTA) revealed that the amount of minerals and vitamins in food additives with certain bio-activity is few-fold less.

ABC.AZ reports with reference to AQTA that the content of imported food additives does not correspond to the label.

Thus, it was found out that the amount of various minerals and vitamins in megavitamins “Siberian Super Natural Sport” Mega Essentials/“Siberian Super Natural Sport” imported from Russia, “Vertex Plus”, “Supradin Koenzim G10 Mikroflorid” and supplements “Gamino Forte”, “El Prodep”, “Chonzamin” imported from Turkey, and “Parametabol, Sharbat”, “Optimin", is few-fold less than the quantity indicated on the package and determined by the Analytical Center of Expertise of the Ministry of Health.

Thus, in order to prevent cases of consumer fraud, the access of these food additives to retail chains was prevented and their use in the country was prohibited.

