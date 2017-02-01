Azerbaijan becomes second in World Economic Forum ranking

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan took the 2nd place in the ranking of developing countries in Inclusive Development Index (IDI).

The Inclusive Growth and Development Report 2017 released by the World Economic Forum says that 79 states, including Azerbaijan mentioned in the list of developing countries, where Lithuania ranked the first. Total point of Azerbaijan and Lithuania on IDI was the same, namely 4.73. However, for interest rate indicator of IDI in the last 5 years, Lithuania moved ahead by 2.01%, while Azerbaijan declined by -0,46%.

The countries classified in 5 categories according to IDI, Azerbaijan included in the list of stable countries.

News.Az

