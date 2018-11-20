Azerbaijan, Belarus to cooperate in social security matters

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Belarus and the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan have agreed to cooperate across the entire spectrum of their activities.

A memorandum of understanding was signed by the heads of the ministries, Irina Kostevich and Sahil Babayev, on 19 November, BelTA has learned from the Ministry of Labor and Social Security of Belarus.

The memorandum aims at expanding efficient cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in a number of matters, like employment promotion, salaries, labor conditions and occupational safety, working environment inspection, pension provision, social security and social services, protection of rights of people with disabilities, support for families with children, social partnership, and improvement of laws governing social security matters.

The document will come into force after the signatories complete the necessary interstate procedures.

News.Az

