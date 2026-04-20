Two Indian men shot dead outside Gurdwara in Italy's Bergamo province

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A tragic incident has shaken the Indian community in northern Italy following the fatal shooting of two Indian men outside a Gurdwara in the province of Bergamo.

The attack, which occurred on April 20, 2026, took place in the parking area of the Sikh place of worship, sending shockwaves through the local immigrant population and prompting an immediate large-scale investigation by Italian authorities, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

According to local reports, the victims were targeted shortly after a religious service had concluded. Witnesses described hearing multiple gunshots, causing panic among those remaining at the site. Emergency services arrived quickly, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene due to the severity of their wounds. Italian Carabinieri have since cordoned off the area, and forensic teams are currently analyzing ballistics and surveillance footage to identify the perpetrators and determine a motive for the targeted assault.

Initial findings suggest that the shooting may have been the result of a personal or localized dispute rather than a hate crime or an attack on the religious institution itself. However, authorities are keeping all lines of inquiry open as they interview members of the local community. The identities of the victims have been withheld pending notification of their families, though it has been confirmed that both were Indian nationals who had been living and working in the Lombardy region.

The Indian Embassy in Rome is reportedly in contact with local law enforcement to monitor the progress of the investigation and provide necessary consular assistance. The incident has raised concerns regarding the safety of the Indian diaspora in the region, which is one of the largest in continental Europe. Community leaders have called for calm and urged the public to allow the police to complete their work, while also requesting increased security measures around religious sites in the wake of the violence.

As the investigation continues, the local Bergamo community has organized a vigil to honor the victims. The swift and violent nature of the attack has left many in a state of mourning, highlighting the vulnerability of expatriate communities when local tensions escalate into tragedy. Italian officials have vowed to bring those responsible to justice, emphasizing that such acts of violence will not be tolerated.

News.Az